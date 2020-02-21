Savannah non-profit celebrates decade with Chefs and Chocolates fundraiser

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Urban Hope celebrates 10 years at their annual fundraiser, Chefs and Chocolates Friday.

The event returns to the Kehoe Iron Works in Savannah.

The evening features live music, small plates and desserts from celebrated local chefs and artisans, a silent and live auction in a lively and welcoming environment.

Doors open at 6:00 pm.

Urban Hope works to change Savannah’s inner city through its children, with after school and summer programs.

A limited number of standing room only tickets remain, to purchase tickets or donate to Urban Hope, visit urbanhopesavannah.org for additional information.

