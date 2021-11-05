Check the latest forecast

View VIPIR Radar

Download the free app

Submit weather video & pics

Lightning Fatality_104175

Savannah neighbors gather for Diwali

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some Savannahians celebrated Diwali Thursday, India’s biggest holiday of the year.

WSAV News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw and Ben Senger wanted to learn more about the holiday’s tradition, so they headed to a festive evening downtown with an Indian native.

“It signifies victory, good over evil. It’s called the celebration of light,” explained Manu Bansal. “So as you can see, there’s a lot of light.”

Diwali typically features lights, fireworks, gifts and feasts.

“For me, it’s a little bit more than the culture,” said Bansal. “I’m celebrating home.”

Diwali is a five-day celebration with the third day, Thursday, being the most significant.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories