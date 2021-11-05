Savannah neighbors gather for Diwali

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some Savannahians celebrated Diwali Thursday, India’s biggest holiday of the year.

WSAV News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw and Ben Senger wanted to learn more about the holiday’s tradition, so they headed to a festive evening downtown with an Indian native.

“It signifies victory, good over evil. It’s called the celebration of light,” explained Manu Bansal. “So as you can see, there’s a lot of light.”

Diwali typically features lights, fireworks, gifts and feasts.

“For me, it’s a little bit more than the culture,” said Bansal. “I’m celebrating home.”

Diwali is a five-day celebration with the third day, Thursday, being the most significant.