SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Branch NAACP will hold an in-person meeting with a special presentation by Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones on Sunday, Sept. 25.

The mass meeting will start at 4 p.m. at First African Baptist Church located at 125 Montgomery Street.

Guest speaker DA Cook Jones will discuss reforms she has initiated since taking office. She will also provide an update on the new Diversion Program for young adults, and review her decision not to prosecute individuals with small, misdemeanor amounts of marijuana.

The District Attorney will also answer questions from the Savannah Branch Membership and the community.

This meeting is open to the public.

The Savannah Branch will also elect a Nominating Committee for the November 2022 election at this meeting.

For more information, call the NAACP office at 912-233-4161.