Savannah mourns passing of pastor & community leader, Rev. Edward Lamar Ellis, Jr.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah community mourned the loss of longtime pastor and community leader, Rev. Edward Lamar Ellis, Jr.

Ellis was a long time pastor for First Bryan Baptist Church. He served First Bryan Baptist Church for 27 years.

Ellis passed on June 4 at the age of 87.

Ellis worked as a teacher, school social worker, administrator, Diversion Center Superintendent, and as a Chief Probation Officer.

Ellis was laid to rest with graveside services at Laurel Grove South Cemetery on June 11.

Ellis leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Lillian Willams Ellis, 3 children and 6 grandchildren.