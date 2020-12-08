Savannah mentor program accepting donations to distribute to homeless during the holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah mentoring organization asks the community for help with donations for the homeless.

M.A.L.E. Dreamers is collecting donations for their Pay It Forward Dreamers Blessing Bags the group will distribute to the Savannah homeless.

The group asks for items like socks, gloves, travel-size toiletry items and snacks that can fit into a gallon sized ziplock bag.

The group will be accepting donations through December 12th.

To make a donation, the organization asks that you contact them at 731-937-1106 or by email at maledreamers@gmail.com

According to the group, M.A.L.E, (Motivated, Aspiring, Leaders, of Excellence) Dreamers is a mentorship program that exposes local young men to different opportunities they may not have the chance to experience.