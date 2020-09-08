Savannah McDonald’s raise more than $49,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Local McDonald’s restaurants are helping offset the loss of thousands of dollars for Ronald McDonald House Charities during the pandemic.

The franchises raised more than $49,000 for the Ronald McDonald House chapters in Augusta, Macon, Columbus and Savannah from drive-thru customer donations.

Local McDonald’s restaurants competed to see who could raise the most donations for RMHC to support their local houses and raised $1.23 million across the southeast markets.

Employees say the Coastal Empire chapter has suffered a significant loss in funding and donations due to COVID-19, and these donations help keep them in operation.

“During COVID-19, this house never shut down. We provided over 1,200 family night stays during the most critical times. We’re very fortunate that Savannah is so philanthropic. Even during these difficult times, everyone has helped us do our day job,” CEO and Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire Bill Sorochak said.

In an effort to help families in need, local restaurants used the “Round-Up for RMHC” program through drive-thru orders from July 6 through Aug. 16.

Each time someone ordered through the drive-thru, they had the opportunity to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar or choose to give $1, $3, or $5 for RMHC.

“Through the generous support of partners like McDonald’s we are able to provide a place of healing for families when they need it most. During this time of crisis, being a part of the McDonald’s family and this donation means even more,” Sorochak said.

“Imagine being away from home and having a sick or injured child in the hospital today. These families can continue to count on the Ronald McDonald House and McDonald’s for help. They are forever grateful,” he added.

The RMHC of the Coastal Empire provides a supportive “home-away-from-home” for families and their children who are receiving medical treatment at area hospitals.

The Ronald McDonald House in Savannah helps seriously ill and hospitalized children and their families cope with the stress and expense of daily living while trying to be close and emotionally strong for each other.

A donation at any McDonald’s location in Savannah will go directly to the RMHC of the Coastal Empire. By adding a donation at check-out or simply “Rounding-Up” to the nearest dollar, you will provide families with all the comforts of home and a support network so they can focus on their children’s healing.