Savannah Mayor Van Johnson introduces LGBTQ+ taskforce

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah mayor Van Johnson hosted a news conference Wednesday morning at City Hall to introduce PROUD Savannah.

Officials describe PROUD Savannah as a “commission dedicated to ensuring Savannah’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer communities can work and live in a welcoming and safe environment.”

PROUD stands for Principles, Resources, Outreach, Unity and Dedication, and it encompasses the committee’s vision to advocate for equality for all Savannahians.

The group includes members of Savannah’s LGBTQ+ community, local activists, City staff and elected officials.

“We want all Savannahians to feel at home here no matter who they love, how they identify or how they express themselves,” Mayor Johnson said in a city press release.