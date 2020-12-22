Savannah Maritime After Hours gifts $1K to local Ronald McDonald House Charities

Bill Sorochak, executive director of the Ronald McDonald House, receives a $1,000 holiday donation to the House from the sponsors of Savannah Maritime After Hours, presented by Ben Goldberg of JIT Warehousing and Logistics, and Jed Young of Port City Logistics.

Bill Sorochak, executive director of the Ronald McDonald House, receives a $1,000 holiday donation to the House from the sponsors of Savannah Maritime After Hours, presented by Ben Goldberg of JIT Warehousing and Logistics, and Jed Young of Port City Logistics.











SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire received a gift just in time for the holidays.

On Monday, Savannah Maritime After Hours presented the nonprofit with a check for $1,000 to help provide temporary housing for families of children receiving treatment at local hospitals.

“The service the Ronald McDonald House provides to these families with children in the hospital is so needed and the support its staff provides, especially during this holiday season, is more important now than ever,” said Jed Young of Port City Logistics. “We thank our Maritime members, who have demonstrated steadfast support of the House’s mission and make this gift possible year after year.”

Savannah Maritime After Hours is a local group of maritime and port logistics workers that meets throughout the year. Young said seven years ago, the group first decided to take the money left over from their yearly events and give it back to Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Bill Sorochak, executive director of the Coastal Empire chapter, said this year’s services have been limited due to COVID-19, but the charity has helped provide 2,500 family night stays for the most critical cases in the area.