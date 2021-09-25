Savannah Krogers raising money for Second Harvest of Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Krogers are aiming to address hunger in local communities by raising money for America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia.

Kroger says when customers head to their stores to stock up, they can round up and donate their change to the nonprofit food bank. The program lasts through Sept. 30.

“We are excited about our continuing partnership with Feeding America and its network of food banks, which includes America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia,” says Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division.

Turner says he hopes the collaborative effort can help towards Kroger’s Foundation Zero Hunger | Zero Waste — a partnership with the Feeding America network food banks.