SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The third annual Wagfest returns this year for a weekend of fun celebrating responsible dog owners and the bond between dogs and their people.

Fetch your pet and head down to Guy Minick Park located at 6726 Sallie Mood Drive, Savannah, Ga. 31406. Festivities will unfold between 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on September 16-17.

The Savannah Kennel Club says guests can expect a variety of canine sports and demonstrations — this includes the FastCAT (100-yard dash), CAT, agility, conformation fun matches, rally fun and more!

Along with the games and contests, you can enjoy good food, indulge in a little shopping, participate in CGC & Trick Dog Testing as well as watch pet expert demonstrations.

The weekend will kick off with The Fast and The Furriest 5K9 — a dog-friendly 5K and a one-mile fun walk around beautiful Lake Mayer. According to the Kennel Club, the run promotes the importance of heart-healthy exercise for humans and dogs.

All pups participating and their handlers will receive a finisher’s medal, pup bandana, and shirt. Awards will go to the top three finishers in each division and include post-race refreshments and even massages for pups and their humans.

Don’t have a pup? No problem! The Kennel Club partners with local shelters to provide humans with the perfect canine companion.

Sign up for the race by clicking or tapping here.