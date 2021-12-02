Savannah Jewish Federation & Jewish Educational Alliance join coalition to spotlight antisemitism

Menorah lit for Hanukkah. Please see my portfolio for other holiday related images.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Jewish Federation and Jewish Educational Alliance announced their decision to join an unprecedented the Shine A Light coalition, an initiative to illuminate the dangers of antisemitism.

According to the organizations, the Shine A Light coalition is composed of 60 American and Canadian Jewish and non-Jewish organizations and corporations.

Shine A Light uses the story of Chanukah, the Festival of Lights, to spread the message that light can dispel darkness. The coalition hopes to spark conversations about the dangers of antisemitism and promote action against antisemitism.

According to FBI data, over half of the religious hate crimes in the country in 2020 were anti-Semitic.

The Savannah Jewish Federation and Jewish Educational Alliance plan to hold a community-wide Chanukah FESTival of Lights celebration and candle lighting on Sunday, December 5 at the Jewish Educational Alliance, 5111 Abercorn Street in Savannah.

The event that starts at 3:00 p.m. will include Inflatables, a Chanukah train, crafts, a scavenger hunt, fitness demonstrations, latkes, donuts and more.

The community is then welcomed to join in the lighting of the menorah on the 8th and final night of Chanukah at 5:00 p.m.