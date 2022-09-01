SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Jazz has set the grand opening date for its Savannah Jazz History and Hall of Fame Exhibit.

The exhibit will open on September 17 in the Savannah History Museum. The project is available due to raising over $140,000 for the Savannah Jazz organization.

The event will feature the Savannah Jazz Hall of Fame Band, a ribbon cutting, a tour, and a reception.

Executive Director of Savannah Jazz, Paula Fogarty, says, “Our City’s jazz history is as old and significant as that of New Orleans, but the story has yet to be told. This exhibit will not only be a legacy project for our organization, but for the City of Savannah itself. It will serve as the keystone for our educational programs enlightening newcomers to jazz and aficionados about this history. We are thrilled to collaborate with the Coastal Heritage Society and the Savannah History Museum.”

Utilizing a combination of artifacts, displays, and interactive multimedia, the exhibit will illustrate Savannah’s storied jazz history from its inception to today. A key component is the Savannah Jazz Hall of Fame, now totaling 45 inductees who represent a who’s who in the jazz world. The biographies, visuals about their lives, music, and contributions to jazz will clearly establish Savannah’s place as a major center for the art form.

The Jazz Hall of Fame will give visitors an understanding of the legends of Savannah jazz.

Tickets are $30 and are available for purchase at www.savannahjazz.org.