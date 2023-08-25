SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah native and LSU basketball star, Flau’Jae Johnson, was honored Thursday with a street dedication.

The intersection at 425 W. Montgomery Cross Road is now named the Flau’Jae Johnson Intersection in her honor.

In July, Johnson donated $10,000 to the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club and also gifted $100,000 worth of basketball shoes, uniforms, backpacks, and other items.

Johnson tells News 3 her work in her hometown is not over yet.

“I wanna just build resources for, you know there’s a lot of underprivileged kids in Savannah, Georgia so I want to really build a resource center to help them, keep them on track and just be a pillar in the community and really make some day-to-day change,” Johnson said.

The resolution was authored by Georgia State Rep. Carl Gilliard in April.