SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Thomas Lewis is an at-home chef in East Savannah who is a finalist in a cooking competition sponsored by the James Beard Foundation.

The winner of the competition will be featured in Taste of Home Magazine, and receive a prize of $25,000 dollars. Lewis dreams of starting a not-for-profit kitchen in East Savannah to feed the hungry and homeless population. He hopes the kitchen will serve as a training ground for young culinary students to master their craft and will also help out the community.

In order to advance to the next round of the competition, Lewis needs your vote.