Savannah “Holly Days” hosts annual tree lighting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah “Holly Days” hosted their fourth annual tree lighting event downtown with musical performances, dance groups, and more.

Abeni Cultural Arts Performing Dance Studio and Gretchen Greene School of Dance entertained the crowd with live performances. Even Santa Claus joined in on the celebrations.

“It’s always so cool to watch the kid’s faces when the big guy shows up. Right? I mean it’s just electric. The energy in the crowd is great. Just walking over here tonight, it’s already extending down all the streets,” President of Visit Savannah Joseph Marinelli said.

Tell Scarlet also performed a few holiday songs as they lit the fifty-foot tree behind them. The tree weighs ten thousand pounds and has twenty thousand lights.

It takes the same amount of power as a small apartment and takes eight people and a full 24 hours to assemble. Organizers say this year has the best turn out they’ve seen since the event began four years ago.

“Today will be a lot of fun there will be a lot of celebrity sightings throughout. Some elected officials and business leaders and so forth. And of course, the big-time celebrity who we’ll see in a little while. But the crowds keep building and building and building and the music’s great,” Marinelli said.

The tree will stay on the corner of Bull and Broughton Streets through January 2.

There will be holiday-themed events downtown every weekend now until New Year’s Eve. Next Saturday, the Jingle Bell Block Hop will be at Ellis Square.