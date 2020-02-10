WATCH: Savannah History Museum recreates battle with visitors

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Savannah History Museum reenacted a battle of the Seige of Savannah in 1779 with visitors at Battlefield Memorial Park during Georgia Historical Society’s Super Museum Sunday.

The reenactment was part of the Loyalist and Liberty program. According to the Savannah Historical Museum more than 8,000 troops fought in what is considered the second bloodiest battle of the American Revolution.

Georgia Historical Society’s Super Museum Sunday provides Georgians an opportunity to experience history with free admission at several museums and historical sites across the peach state.

Participating sites also included the Flannery O’Connor Childhood Home, Fort Pulaski National Monument, Georgia State Railroad Museum, Girl Scout First Headquarters Museum and many more.

To find out more about the Savannah History Museum click HERE.

