Savannah group prepares to kick off 36th annual Kwanzaa Celebration

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Kwanzaa of Savannah, Inc. celebrates the 36th annual Citywide Kwanzaa Program starting on Thursday through January 1st.

The festivities kick-off Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Tompkins Regional Center located at 2333 W. 39th Street.

Kwanzaa is a cultural celebration that embraces the principles of unity, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, genius creativity, achievement, and faith.

The group says each night there will be entertainment and speakers each night.

The last night of Kwanzaa will be the public feast – The Karamu feast.

