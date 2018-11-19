Savannah gets ready for Small Business Saturday

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. City leaders, local business representatives ahead of Small Business Saturday (photo: City of Savannah)



SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Small Business Saturday is just around the corner.

On Monday, Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach joined with representatives from the Small Business Chamber of Commerce and the University of Georgia Small Business Development Center to officially mark Nov. 24 this year as Small Business Saturday.

It’s a day to encourage shoppers to explore and shop small and locally owned businesses.

To promote Small Business Saturday, all city parking will be free for the first three hours (8:00 to 11:00 a.m.) on Nov. 24.

Shop Small Savannah will have a tent in Ellis Square with information on businesses participating in the event as well as coupons, shopping bags and trolley rides by Old Savannah Tours.

You can plan your Saturday shopping trip by visiting here for a full list of small businesses in Savannah.