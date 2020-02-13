Savannah firefighter battling cancer with community support

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah firefighter community is rallying behind one of their own who is undergoing treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Captain Matt Kelly is the second Savannah Fire Rescue firefighter from the department in three months to get a cancer diagnosis.

On Wednesday, Kelly was greeted by more than 70 of his fellow firefighters and friends as he walked into his first day of chemotherapy treatment at the Nancy N. and J.C. Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion at St. Joseph’s/Candler.







photos: St. Joseph’s/Candler

Meanwhile, the Savannah Professional Firefighters Association has stepped in to help.

The firefighter union is hosting a fundraiser for Kelly from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at the Knights of Columbus hall.

A cornhole tournament will start at 2 p.m. and a silent raffle and food will also be offered.

For more information on registration and donations, email FireMikeT@gmail.com.

