Savannah Fire Station 7 gets a makeover thanks to SPLOST funding

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Fire Station 7 celebrated a makeover on Monday thanks to SPLOST funding.

This is the first renovation to the fire house since it was built in 1998. SPLOST and General Fund dollars funded the $98,000 renovation that features a commercial-grade kitchen, new stainless steel counters, cabinets, appliances and furniture. Fresh paint, a new ceiling, flooring and LED lighting was installed throughout the station as well.

Fire officials said they hope the new station will give firefighters and their community a renewed sense of pride.

“It makes the atmosphere much better knowing that you come in, you have a renovated station that’s real nice, so if your family comes by or if citizens come by for a blood pressure check, it makes you feel better about the station,” Captain Scottie Miller said.

Fire stations house firefighter crews who work 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

“Fire stations are home to our firefighters for one-third of their firefighting careers. They serve as living quarters, they house emergency apparatus and they are public facilities,” said Curtis Wallace, Savannah Fire Rescue Assistant Chief, Logistics. “The work completed by Real-estate Services to improve our facilities is a demonstrated investment in our personnel, infrastructure and overall public safety.”

The Station 7 renovation was the first of several improvements planned for Savannah fire stations, Savannah Fire and Rescue said.