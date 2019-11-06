Savannah Fire receives ‘cutest donation ever’ to Comfort Bear Program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Three little boys with big hearts dropped off “the cutest donation ever” to Savannah Fire Rescue on Tuesday.

The Fetterman brothers — James IV, Deacon and Campbell — donated several stuffed animals to the department’s Comfort Bear Program.

The program provides stuffed animals to children at the scene of a fire or other emergency to help keep them calm.

Savannah Fire thanked them for their donation with a tour of the fire engine and a chance to handle a fire hose.

Interested in making a donation? Call Savannah Fire Rescue at 912-651-6756 for more information.

