SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Two new Assistant Chiefs have been promoted by Savannah Fire Chief Elzie Kitchen.

Interim Assistant Chief Jack McCutchen, Jr. will take the permanent role and Battalion Chief Steven Frazier will be elevated to Assistant Chief as well.

The promotions will be effective Feb. 26, 2023.

McCutchen was born to a Savannah Fire Captain in 1973 and grew up in Savannah. He would go on to join Rescue 2, advancing to Fire Captain in 2008 and then to Battalion Chief in 2014. He’s spent a total of 24 years with the Savannah Fire Department.

Assistant Chief Steven Frazier was also a Savannah Native and veteran of the United States Airforce. His brother, Retired Battalion Chief Nathaniel Frazier, retired from Savannah Fire in 2013 Frazier joined Savannah fire in 2001. He would rise to Safety Officer and Fire Engineer in 2008, Captain in 2014, and Battalion Chief in 2020.

With his promotion from Battalion Chief, Assistant Chief Steven Frazier joins McCutchen and Assistant Chief William Handy as the third member of Chief Kitchen’s senior staff.