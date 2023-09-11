SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — “A day to always remember,” the Savannah Fire Department told News 3 at their annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony Monday morning.

5 bells rang at the Savannah Fire Department’s headquarters.

“If they rest their life in the line of duty, they ring the bell 5 times to say that was their last call,” Jack McCutchen, Assistant Fire Chief said. “That’s what we did to remember the 343.”

For the Savannah Fire Department, Monday was spent remembering first responders’ roles in 9/11. News 3 spoke with Jack McCutchen about the importance of today’s event.

“We’re here today to memorialize the events of 9/11,” McCutchen said. “That tragic day we saw close to 3,000 people lose their lives in a senseless terrorist act. What we really reflect on is the 343 firefighters that died trying to save people’s lives.”

McCutchen tells us they’ve been paying their respects throughout the morning.

“We’ve been doing administrative announcements throughout our communications center,” McCutchen continued. “Every benchmark of when the first plane hit the tower, the second plane hit the tower down to the last collapse of the last tower. It just gives us time to reflect.

Representative Buddy Carter tells us today is also a day to recognize the duties of first responders, putting their lives on the line to save other people. By recognizing this, he goes on to say Savannah Fire deserved to be honored for their heroic duties of saving the life of an 11-year-old from drowning back in March.

“It’s a result of their commitment, of their training, of their preparedness that she is alive today,” Carter said. “I had the opportunity to honor them for their work in doing that.”

McCutchen says first responders and many more played such an important role in 9/11. He tells News 3 he wants to make sure that this day is never forgotten.

“We should never forget the sacrifices of everyone that day,” said McCutchen. “Make sure your grandkids and children never forget that.”

The Savannah Fire Department also hosted its first annual 9/11 stair climb with more than 200 people in attendance this past Saturday. This was a way to symbolize climbing the stairs of the World Trade Center to save lives 22 years ago. They tell us they are hoping to have more people come out in the years to come.