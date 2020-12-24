Savannah Fire buys teen new basketball hoop

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department delivered a special gift to a dedicated teenager this week.
The department says for months, firefighters noticed a teen practicing basketball on an old hoop near Station 5.
Impressed by his dedication, the crew pitched in and bought him a new hoop and basketball just in time for Christmas.
