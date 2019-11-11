Savannah Feed the Hungry to serve thousands of holiday meals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local organization is gearing up for its 11th year of serving holiday dinners in the Coastal Empire.

Feed the Hungry Inc. invites families to enjoy hot, delicious meals on Thanksgiving and Christmas, along with other events, like live music, free haircuts and toy giveaways.

The organization says these events are made possible, in part, by community donations of turkeys and toys. Those interested can drop off donations at The Empowerment Center (4704 Augusta Rd. in Garden City).

Check out the full dinner schedule below.

Thanksgiving Dinner:

Saturday, Nov. 16 at 3 p.m. at Merlee’s Hall (113 Maple Street in Sylvania)

Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 4 p.m. at John S. Delaware Center (1815 Lincoln Street in Savannah)

Christmas Dinner:

Saturday, Dec. 23 at 4 p.m. at Windsor Forest Community Center (308 Briarcliff Circle in Savannah)

For more information on the events, call 912-436-7380 or visit Savannah Feed the Hungry online here.