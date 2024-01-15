SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This afternoon, Savannah Feed The Hungry hosted its annual community dinner for its thirteenth straight year. Dr King was all about community service, so giving back to others was one way that people honored his legacy today.

Immediately following the parade, people gathered at the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club. There were free hot meals, fresh chicken and produce for people to take home.

Every year, Feed The Hungry welcomes hundreds of people to either come by and help or receive some help, and there are no qualifications that need to be met.

Representative Carl Gilliard founded Savannah Feed the Hungry in 2009 and since then, they have served nearly two million meals to the community.

He says events like this are part of what Martin Luther King, Jr. stood for and what he envisioned when he was fighting for freedom years ago.

“It’s important that people that people recognize that Dr. King was a father and a leader, but he also sacrificed so much for us,” Gilliard said.