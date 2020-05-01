Savannah family making the most of time at home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Spending extra time at home during the COVID-19 outbreak has its challenges but a Savannah family says it’s forced them to remember the most precious things in life.

Right in my own neighborhood, I’ve enjoyed seeing kids playing outside and getting some fresh air.

The Harper twins and their sister have been having some fun and seeing their smiles brings joy during this difficult time.

Norah gets a kick out of making snow cones and even made a special one for me. All three are certainly having a blast riding their motorized Minnie Mouse car and fire truck.

Their mom says they are simply making the most out of this new way of living.

“It’s tough for sure, but they are fantastic, and this is the time to really realize, you know, what’s important in life,” said Kaddie Harper. “And to spend that valuable time with my kids — nobody can give that back to me, so that’s fantastic.”