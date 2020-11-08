Savannah Exchange Club names Officers of the Year, honors other first responders

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Exchange Club honored local first responders with a their annual Officer of the Year awards.

Dianne Cornwell, Savannah Exchange Club president, says Officer Esquina White from the Chatham County Police Department was selected as the 2020 Officer of the Year.

White joined CCPD in 2018 and is responsible for bringing events and programs to the community including back-to-school backpack and supply giveaways, bike helmet giveaways, the Shop-With-A-Cop program which gives children the chance to buy gifts for loved ones during the holidays, and Trunk-or-Treat.

“I love serving the community. I love community outreach and community engagement, and I’m just blessed to serve and protect every day,” White said.

The Exchange Club awarded Chatham-Savannah CNT Officer of the Year to Agent Otilio Rivera.

Cornwell says the Exchange Club also honored members of the Savannah Police Department and Savannah Fire. The group also awards Student and Teacher of the Month and Year.

The Exchange Club does a variety of other things for our community, including a child abuse prevention program, the collection of blankets for seniors, and meal donations to the Ronald McDonald house.

The Exchange Club meets every Monday morning at 11:30 at Carey Hilliard’s, and all are welcome.