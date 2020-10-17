Savannah Exchange Club donates meals to local Ronald McDonald House residents

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Exchange Club donated meals to residents of the local Ronald McDonald House Friday morning.

The Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire assists families of critically ill and inured children while they undergo treatment and recover.

Dianne Cornwell, Savannah Exchange Club President, says thanks to J.C. Lewis and Carey Hilliards, members are able to feed families every third Friday, year round.

Cornwell says the goal of the Exchange Club is to help the Savannah community whenever they need it.

