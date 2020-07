SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - The pandemic is creating more challenges for people who are blind and visually impaired. Care programs, that help them on a daily basis, are in need of support.

Lois Modell, the Executive Director for the Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision, said like many nonprofits the pandemic's financial impact has significantly impacted their program funding. 29 counties are all served by the nonprofit's programs. The center offers specialized training in orientation and mobility, technology assistance services, Braille and communication, vision impaired preschool, daily living skills, peer and employment support, and low vision assistance. Every training course helps people regain their complete independence.