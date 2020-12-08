Savannah Downtown Business Association, Red Cross to host blood drive

An American Red Cross employee draws blood from a donor at a blood drive. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, according to the American Red Cross, it is critical to constantly replenish blood supply.

That’s why the Savannah Downtown Business Association (SDBA) is hosting a community blood drive with the Red Cross on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Charles Morris Center (10 East Broad St. in Savannah).

Donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.

Organizers have provided resources for donors, and options for making an appointment:

Appointments are strongly encouraged.

Those who register will also have a chance to win SDBA’s raffle items from downtown Savannah businesses, including Pelindaba Lavender, The Gaslight Group, J. Parker and more.

“The Savannah Downtown Business Association is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” said Executive Director Jackie Schott. “This blood drive is our way of giving the Savannah community, our association members, and their employees an opportunity to help save lives.”