Savannah coworkers come together to create positive Tik Tok video

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some local insurance employees wanted to spread a little joy to people during these tough times with a fun video.

Some Aflac workers in Savannah, participated in a contest to create an upbeat TikTok video.

Managers Lisa Musto and Andrea Harper came up with the idea for their coworkers to lip sync to the popular Andy Grammer song, ‘Keep Your Head Up.”

All of the agents who participated received free hand delivered casseroles.

The gesture also supported local business, What’s for Dinner.

Watch the full video below: