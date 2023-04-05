SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It won’t look like much now, just some dirt and trees. But when it’s all said and done, The Highlands Community will have a 30-acre park and today we got to see some of the progress made as phase one is underway.

City Manager Jay Melder told News 3, “It’s important that we have a standard for the type of city investments we have in every neighborhood. And that we’re providing the services that residents want in their neighborhood.”

Phase one of The Highlands Park is to include a half-mile walking trail in addition to lighting – landscape and a parking area. City leaders said it’s the first step in bringing recreational amenities to a fastly growing area.

“We recognize that as this area grew faster that we can keep up,” Mayor Van Johnson said. “That we need to provide a variety of recreational options for folks who live out here.”

And a resident we spoke to said she’s been waiting for some time now to see any type of amenity to come in.

“I’m very surprised at the way this place has grown in the last five years and have been patiently waiting for something to happen for the residents.”

Kathy now looking forward to not having to drive downtown to experience the beauty of Savannah – soon it’ll be just a short walk outside her door.

“It’s very important. I mean nobody wants to sit in traffic just to be able to take a walk.”

Phase one of the park is located at Shellbark Way and Basswood Drive in The Highlands Community with a total cost no higher than $1.2 million.

“This phase one is only part of a walking trail but I assure you much more to come because we understand that for a community like The Highlands, this is a quality of life issue. An issue in which we bring the recreation to them.”

Phase one is anticipated to be complete by mid-June – with discussions about the future phases to follow – some ideas thrown out today included recreational fields for sports like baseball and other sports in later phases