Savannah community honors military heroes in midst of COVID-19

THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WSAV) – A remembrance ceremony, hosted by the American Legion Chatham Post 36, honored fallen soldiers Monday at Bonaventure Cemetery.

The annual event was a little bit smaller than in years past due to COVID-19, but a sizable group was in attendance, socially distant from each other.

Richard Noel, the Vice-Chair of the Veterans Council of Chatham County and an Army veteran, said it means a lot to him to see so many people take time out of their day to come to the ceremony.

“It means a lot to the veterans but it also means a lot to me that the community rallies behind you and understands the sacrifices that have been made. I think that’s really important,” Noel said.

Jimmy Ray, a former Commander of American Legion Chatham Post 36, said Memorial Day is all about giving thanks to those who paid the ultimate price for freedom.

“It’s bad enough that we have to have armed forces. It’s bad enough that we have to go to war and be separated from our families, be wounded, be killed. But what’s worse is to be forgotten, and we’ll never do that,” Ray said.

The ceremony kicked off with an invocation followed by a lowering, retiring and hoisting of new colors at the American Legion plot at Bonaventure Cemetery.

Veterans of various armed forces branches were also honored during the event before taps was played.

“I want people to remember today the sacrifices that American men and women take in their lives to protect us to have this day in the United States,” Ray said.