Savannah community honors local centenarian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A celebration of life ceremony at St. Benedict the Moor Church was held Friday to honor a local centenarian.

The service was in honor of 105-year-old Allie Bell Jones, who passed away last week. 

WSAV News 3 first told you about Jones in September of 2020, when she celebrated her 105th birthday. Her birthday celebration was complete with a drive-by parade of friends and family.

Mayor Van Johnson read a resolution honoring her life and legacy. She was known by those in the community as grandma Bell.

