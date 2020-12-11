Savannah clothing, jewelry stores to host fundraising benefit for local children’s foundation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Two local clothing and jewelry stores are teaming up over the weekend to help children in need.

On Dec. 13, Kirschner Furs and Diva Designs of Savannah will host their “Jingles, Jewels and Furs” event.

While people aren’t obligated to make a purchase, organizers say they encourage members of the public to come enjoy an afternoon of shopping and a complimentary cocktail.

“There’s so much to see on Sunday,” said Comia Flynn, co-organizer of the fundraising event.

“We’re taking hundreds of furs for that event for women to come and play, browse and shop for a worthy cause,” Flynn told WSAV NOW, adding that Diva Designs of Savannah owner Karen Reardon will showcase her jewelry collection at the fundraiser.

The weekend event will benefit the One Hundred Children’s Foundation. The nonprofit promotes the wellbeing, education and health of local children through financially supporting child-focused outreach programs across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

“The organization donates to several different charities,” Flynn said.

“During the time of COVID-19, it’s been very interesting for a lot of people and a lot of difficult times, but we here at Kirschner Furs felt the need to give back to our community,” she said.

Flynn adds that social distancing will be enforced, and organizers will check temperatures at the door and provide sanitizing stations.

“Jingles, Jewels and Furs” will take place at the Grand Lake Lodge at Southbridge from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.