Savannah city leaders & community celebrate Grand Festival Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Black Heritage Festival hosted Grand Festival Day Saturday.

Grand Festival Day is a celebration of arts, music and African-American culture.

City officials kicked off the event with a ceremonial ribbon cutting, paying homage to African ancestors who sacrificed their lives for freedom.

“Black history is more than just a festival, for us it’s also a recognition of who we are and from whence we came,” said Savannah mayor Van Johnson.

“We come from great stock, therefore we are great people!” said alderwoman Dr. Estella Edwards Shabazz.

The festival’s organizers say the festival gives people the opportunity to celebrate the stories, cultures, and significant contributions made by African-American leaders.

