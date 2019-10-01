Savannah citizens invited to have coffee with a cop

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department wants to share a cup of joe with the community. On Wednesday, Oct. 2, the Savannah Police Department will be holding Coffee with a Cop for National Coffee with a Cop Day at Starbucks on Bay Street.

The public is invited to meet members of the Savannah Police Department while enjoying a cup of coffee. Officers will be available to answer questions and discuss issues citizens may be having in the community.

WHEN: 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2

WHERE: Starbucks, 135 W. Bay St.

