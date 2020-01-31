Savannah Cinema hosts special Oscar’s screening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Cinema Savannah is getting ready for the Oscar’s with a special screening of some of this year’s Best Short Film nominees.

It’s almost a week away from Hollywood’s big night and theaters across the country are premiering the nominations for Best Short Films starting tonight. Savannah locals can see a collection of some of the nominated short films at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center at 7:00 p.m. this evening.

Cinema Savannah’s founder started the special screenings to give people a chance to see artistic works that would not normally make an appearance in Savannah theaters. Tonight’s event will showcase some of the nominees from the Animation, Live Action, and Documentary Short Film categories. Dr. Tomasz Warchol, the literary and film teacher who founded the cinema program, said he hopes people will walk away from tonight’s special screening with more than the experience of seeing the art-house titles on a big screen.

“In both my teaching and the kind of films I bring, I want people, I want audiences to see the artistic effort that goes into making films. Film creates meaning,” Warchol stated.

Tickets are 10 dollars at the door, and cash is preferred. Employees at the arts center said there are two parking garages nearby on Robinson and Liberty Streets. There is also metered street parking available at Turner Boulevard and West McDonough Street.