Savannah church to host weekend food giveaway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah church is hosting its monthly food pantry distribution this Saturday.

Anyone in need of a food box is asked to call 912-800-9006 to register for the St. James the Less Catholic Church program. Organizers say calling ahead to sign up will help them ensure they have enough boxes on hand.

The food will be distributed from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the church parking lot at 8412 Whitefield Ave.

St. James the Less Catholic Church distributes food boxes on the third Saturday of each month.