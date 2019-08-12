Savannah church sending thousands of socks to homeless

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Southside Savannah church is shipping thousands of socks off to the homeless.

Trinity Lutheran Church, in partnership with sock manufacturer Bombas, has already distributed to 90 organizations in Savannah and surrounding areas.

They recently packed 600 boxes of socks to send to elementary schools across five counties.

“It is all exciting, it is all emotional to be able to have something to give to somebody in need,” said Trinity Lutheran Church Pastor Jeffrey Webb. “A lot of people just ignore the homeless.”

Bombas donates one pair of socks for every one that they sell. Webb says they plan to deliver 100,000 more pairs to the church in the next coming weeks.