Savannah church hosts drive-thru Easter service

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Easter Sunday marks a historic occasion this year as people across the country use technology and other methods to celebrate the religious holiday.

“I’m thankful for the internet I’m thankful that people get to connect to it but it’s not the same as actually seeing somebody and knowing that there’s a brother and sister right beside you,” Lisa Womble, one of the Lead Pastors at a local Savannah church stated.

The Seed Church, a congregation in Savannah, is using innovation to worship, practice social distancing, and connect as a community—hosting church services outside as members pull up in their cars and park in separated spaces.

Womble said, as a Pentecostal faith, she was used to having people in her congregation engage with her sermons.

“I’m used to hearing Amen and I couldn’t hear them so they started honking their horn and it was absolutely perfect,” Womble said.

Womble said she and her husband will continue to host drive-thru services every Sunday at 1950 Chatham Parkway. The religious leader said she wants people to know that you can still connect as a community even if it is at a distance.

“That’s why we still do what we do because people are desperate for hope,” Womble stated.