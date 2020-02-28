Savannah Children’s Museum to host Dr. Seuss themed event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Families are invited to celebrate the fun and whimsical world of Dr. Seuss during the Savannah Children’s Museum’s “Seuss Fest.”

Attendees are encouraged to dress as their favorite Dr. Seuss character in honor of the author, who would be celebrating his 116th birthday on March 2nd.

The event is on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Savannah Children’s Museum.

“It’s just a really fun day to be able to encourage learning while having fun and literacy,” Coastal Heritage Society Marketing and Public Relations Director Holly Elliot said.

There will be readings from Dr. Seuss’s books, as well as themed games and activities. This year, the Coastal Heritage Society is setting up a Seuss Science Station, a Read-A-Thon, and a Seusstastic Selfie Station, complete with costumes and props.

Guests are encouraged to use #SeussFest2020 to share their experience on social media.

The Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah will lead a Green Eggs and Ham Relay as well as a “make your own water bottle” activity.

Live Oak Public Library will lead literacy and reading themed activities, and Savannah Children’s Theatre will share Seuss-themed performances at 10:30 and noon.

Admission to “Seuss Fest” is included in the cost of regular admission to Savannah Children’s Museum; $8 for all guests 18 months and older.

This event is free for Coastal Heritage Society members.