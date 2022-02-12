Savannah Children’s Museum to host Dr. Seuss themed event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Children’s Museum is inviting local families to celebrate the fun and whimsical world of Dr. Seuss during its ‘Seuss Fest’.

Attendees are encouraged to dress as their favorite Dr. Seuss character in honor of the author.

The event will be held on Mar. 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Savannah Children’s Museum located at 655 Louisville Road.

“Seuss Fest, one of our favorite family events, is back on track for 2022!” said Elisabeth Chappell, Education Specialist at Coastal Heritage Society. “We take the wacky and wondrous world of Dr. Seuss and incorporate it into fun educational programs centered on a range of subjects like science, literacy, and conservation. Watching the children participate in our fantastical programs using their imaginations is a highlight of the day!”

Museum educators will lead the group with Seuss stories, games and activities. Families can participate in fun activities such as Dancing Oobleck, a Read-A-Thon, a rhyming scavenger hunt maze, and more.

Various community partners will be providing Seuss-filled fun throughout the day!

Savannah Tree Foundation and Live Oak Public Library will be participating with tree saplings and games, The Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah will be there with several interactive activities including crafts, games and healthy snacks, the University of Georgia Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant will be bringing their Yertle the Turtle touch tank, and Savannah Children’s Theatre will be sharing performances from Seussical the Musical.

The Big Cheese food truck and Savannah Square Pops will also be on site for refreshments.

Admission to Seuss Fest is included in the cost of regular admission to Savannah Children’s Museum; $8 for all guests 18 months and older. Admission can be purchased online ahead of time here.

The event is free for Coastal Heritage Society members.