Savannah celebrates Racial Equity Weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local organizations are partnering up to celebrate Racial Equity Weekend in the Hostess City.

Partnership For Southern Equity and Harambee House Inc. have teamed up to bring several events to the community. All of the activities will be held at May Street YMCA, except a Saturday Luncheon.

Racial Equity Weekend runs from January 21 to January 23.

See a schedule of the weekend’s events below:

(Virtual links are available for anyone who would like to join the conversation\event. The events will also be Live on YouTube at The Harambee House and The Fannie Lou Hamer Democracy Center YouTube Channel)

Friday, January 21st

9:00am – 10:30am – NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION PRESIDENTS

● Hudson Hill

● Woodville

● West Savannah

● Carver Village

● Cloverdale

● Ogeecheeton

● Tatemville

10:30am -11:15am – Commissioner Larry Rivers , Elected Official

11:15am -12:00 noon – Cornell Heyward Minority Women Business Coordinator

12:30pm – 1:30pm- Kevin Ryan (Service Brewing Company) at Plant Riverside (meet at Brewery)

2:00pm – 2:30pm – Proclamation “Racial Equity Weekend” Honorable Mayor Van R. Johnson

2:30pm – 4:00pm – COMMUNITY BASED ORG

6:00pm – 7:00 pm: Greenversations (virtual)

Saturday, January 22nd

8:00 – 9:00 – Breakfast

9:00 – 11:30am – MEETING STAFF, BOARD, AND ALLIES

11:30am -12:00 – Introduction of Nathaniel Smith (Special Guest)

12:00 pm- 1:30 – Luncheon Cultural Community Business Roundtable(Desoto Hilton)

2:00 pm – 4:00pm Regional Dialogue

● Dr. Bruce Strouble- Taylor Thomas

● Queen Mother Miaisha Mitchell Rachel Jefferson (virtual)

● Omar Muhammed Angelo Logan (virtual)

● Dr. Qasimah Boston Kim Gaddy (virtual)

● Rev. Brendolyn Jenkins-

● Dana Roberts

● Michelle Howard

Sunday, January 3rd

9:00am – Breakfast w/ Nathaniel Smith

10:00am – Doors Open Unitarian Church

11:00am – 12:30 – Service Unitarian Church

12:30 – 1:30 – Dialogue (question & Answers)

Officials say all covid precautions and preventions will be followed.