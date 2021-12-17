Savannah celebrates first graduates of BIPOC Nonprofit Leadership Symposium

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The United Way of the Coastal Empire celebrated the graduation of a group of local nonprofit leaders from the first BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) Nonprofit Leadership Symposium.

17 graduates celebrated their accomplishments Thursday at the Savannah Economic Development Authority office.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson served as the keynote speaker for the event.





According to the United Way of the Coastal Empire, the BIPOC program was conceived in early 2021 in partnership with local Black nonprofit leaders to advance racial equity throughout the region.

During the program, participants studied topics on leading and cultivating strategic partnerships, community engagement, strategic planning, budgeting, evaluation, incorporation options and alternatives, fundraising, self-care best practices, marketing, social media, and communications.

