Savannah CASA unveils the Bright House, a place to help reunite families

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) celebrated the opening of the Bright House on Monday.

CASA says the supervised visitation and family support center will be a place for parents to connect with their children who are in foster care.

CASA says families will get help building healthy relationships, while they work toward being reunited.

“It is a home environment in which the children and their parents can get together,” explained Judge Thomas Cole with the Chatham County Juvenile Court, “They can prepare a meal, eat together and play in a very natural setting. That’ll help the parents rebuild their relationship with their children.”

The center is located at 705 Harmon Street.

For more information about Brightside Child and Family Advocacy, home to Savannah CASA and The Bright House, please visit www.brightsideadvocacy.org.