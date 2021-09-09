Savannah CASA receives ‘Established Program Award of Excellence’ from Georgia CASA

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) received the 2021 Established Program Award of Excellence from Georgia CASA.

CASA programs empower community volunteers who advocate for abused or neglected children. and contributes to advancements within the child welfare system.

Savannah CASA currently supports over 150 active CASA volunteers, with a volunteer retention rate of 86% and serving 92% of the children in foster care.

According to the organization, Savannah CASA volunteers advocate nearly 300 on any given day.

Savannah CASA has the goal of serving all 400 children in foster care in the area.

According to the organization, 2,700 CASA volunteers served over 10,000 children in Georgia last year.

45 affiliate programs are located across Georgia, serving 156 counties.