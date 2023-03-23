SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Brightside Advocacy’s Savannah Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program is holding a silent auction to benefit children in foster care.

CASA will host its annual Almost There Party on Thursday, March 23 at 5:30 p.m. at Starland Yard in Savannah.

The Almost There Party is part of their signature fundraising event, the 15th annual Dancing with Savannah Stars, held on April 20th at Victory North. Eleven “Savannah Stars” will be paired with a professional dancer to compete on stage for the grand prize.

The Stars are tasked with raising $15,000 each to sustain programming needs for Chatham County children who have experienced abuse and neglect. The Almost There party is an opportunity for the Stars to invite the community to support their fundraising efforts.

A suggested donation of $5 towards the Star of your choice will grant you access to a premier silent auction with items from local businesses. Proceeds from the event will benefit the stars’ fundraising campaigns. Bidding has already begun and will end at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

WSAV sports anchor and reporter Corey Howard is one of this year’s contestants.