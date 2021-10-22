Savannah CASA celebrates 30 years

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah CASA celebrated their 30th anniversary Thursday evening at the Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates.

The nonprofit organization recruits and trains volunteers to advocate for children in foster care throughout Chatham County.

During Thursday night’s 30th Anniversary CASA Cocktail Celebration, Savannah CASA honored those who have been instrumental in the growth of the organization thanks to their contributions.

Honorees included Judge John Beam, Mayor Van Johnson, Yvonne Hafer, Ryan Sewell, Toby Friedman, Wendy Owens, Ira Ruby, Steve Green, Jerry Rooney, and Tammie Mosley.

The event honored past and current Chatham County Juvenile Court judges.

CASA also awarded a $1,000 scholarship to a 17-year-old local high school senior.